John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.10

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.10 and traded as high as $11.80. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 39,715 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $45,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1,882.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.