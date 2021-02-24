Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) (ASX:JLG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) (ASX:JLG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) Company Profile
