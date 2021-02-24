Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) (ASX:JLG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) (ASX:JLG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johns Lyng Group Limited (JLG.AX) Company Profile

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia. The company operates through Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other segments. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency household repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

