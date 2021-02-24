Joint Ventures (JOINT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,229.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $38,371.50 and approximately $6,229.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.81 or 0.00734712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00038699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

