Joshua Harris Sells 34,100 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,739,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Joshua Harris sold 186,363 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $9,547,376.49.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Joshua Harris sold 159,354 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $8,192,389.14.

On Friday, February 12th, Joshua Harris sold 112,943 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $5,789,458.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $14,117,140.80.

On Friday, February 5th, Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,452,891.50.

APO traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 984,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,314 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $39,498,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

