Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.34, but opened at C$0.39. Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 4,285 shares traded.

JOY has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

