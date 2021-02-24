JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,718 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of JOYY worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in JOYY by 12.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JOYY by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in JOYY by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YY opened at $123.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

