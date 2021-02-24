JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $593.04

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 593.04 ($7.75) and traded as low as GBX 573 ($7.49). JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.58), with a volume of 342,282 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 58.74 and a quick ratio of 58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 593.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 551.35.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

