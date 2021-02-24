JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.04. 3,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.