JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.72. Approximately 228,941 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.