JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.73 and last traded at $84.51. Approximately 23,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $83.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 67,605.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the period.

