JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.68 and last traded at $71.50. Approximately 36,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $71.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61.

