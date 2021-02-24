JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GEI. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.88.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.88. 665,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,401. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$27.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

