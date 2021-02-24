JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $474.80

Shares of JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:JESC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.80 ($6.20) and traded as low as GBX 452 ($5.91). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 454 ($5.93), with a volume of 248,558 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 474.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 438.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £725.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

