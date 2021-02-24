JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,978 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $106,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,017 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

