Juggernaut (JGN) Trading Up 69.3% Over Last 7 Days

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 69.3% higher against the dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $3.71 million and $845,597.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.58 or 0.00508323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00068334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00083315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.35 or 0.00487719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00073449 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.