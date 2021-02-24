JUIICE Market Cap Reaches $2.10 Million (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 77.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, JUIICE has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JUIICE token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. JUIICE has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $318.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00071856 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 331.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00154345 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

JUIICE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

