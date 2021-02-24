JulSwap (JULD) Trading Up 161.4% Over Last 7 Days

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $78.21 million and $14.93 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded up 161.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00495556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00066609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00080374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.01 or 0.00473589 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

JulSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

