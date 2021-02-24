Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:JIN)

Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) (ASX:JIN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$12.38.
About Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX)
