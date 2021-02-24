Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:JIN)

Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) (ASX:JIN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$12.38.

Get Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) alerts:

About Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX)

Jumbo Interactive Limited retails lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through Internet Lotteries Australia, Other, and Software-as-a-Service UK segments. The company is involved in the retail of national jackpot and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software systems, as well as provides turnkey digital solution to lotteries.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo Interactive Limited (JIN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.