Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0096

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 822.7% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $21,466.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.86 or 0.00502693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00067672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00081948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00058423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.07 or 0.00481407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00072953 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.