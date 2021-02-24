JustBet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $266,699.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $259,819.20 and approximately $266,699.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.44 or 0.00501028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00067271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00081285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.07 or 0.00479854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073331 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

