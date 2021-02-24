Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Reaches Market Cap of $12.85 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $9.77 or 0.00019569 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.95 or 0.00512924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00067958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00081897 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.78 or 0.00484541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00073259 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

