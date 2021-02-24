Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading Up 11.9%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)’s share price traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 4,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juventus Football Club in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and trademark licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

