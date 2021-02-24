Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,249 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kadmon worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 4.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kadmon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 18.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

KDMN opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.