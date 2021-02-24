Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.31

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.31 and last traded at $121.30, with a volume of 21258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.56.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,893 shares in the company, valued at $949,431.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.