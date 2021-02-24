Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Trading Up 9%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) shares were up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 1,202,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 604,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth about $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth about $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Kaleyra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

