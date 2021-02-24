Karen A. Foster Sells 16,334 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,334 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $647,806.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,879.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. 178,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,681. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

