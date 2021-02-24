Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. Maxim Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $131.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.