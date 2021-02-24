Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02). Approximately 3,998,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,703,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.02.

About Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG)

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, act as an investor in the resources and energy sectors. It manages and operates the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district, as well as holds interests in mining license. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.