KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd decreased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,897 shares during the period. KE makes up 1.3% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 675,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of KE by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.04.

Shares of BEKE traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,880. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

