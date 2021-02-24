Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.84

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 271423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $976.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $96,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,663 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 764,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 759.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 670,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.