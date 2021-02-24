Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Cap of $172.24 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $172.24 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.85 or 0.00517369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00082606 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00486900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00073704 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,385,807 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.