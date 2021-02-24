Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Down 35.5% Over Last 7 Days

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $51.27 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for about $256.34 or 0.00513712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.95 or 0.00512924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00067958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00081897 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.78 or 0.00484541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00073259 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

