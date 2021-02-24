Keep4r (KP4R) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68,964.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $602,641.98 and approximately $68,964.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for $7.67 or 0.00015122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.86 or 0.00502693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00067672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00081948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00058423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.07 or 0.00481407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00072953 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

