Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kellogg by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 447,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $23,325,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of K traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,810. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

