Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shares Down 10.8%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)’s stock price fell 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.16. 6,270,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 4,753,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelso Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 173.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,432 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Kelso Technologies worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.