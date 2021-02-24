Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on KELTF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

