Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) were up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $39.72. Approximately 597,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 692,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 269,108 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

