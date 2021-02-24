Kevin Gallagher Sells 340,000 Shares of Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Stock

Santos Limited (ASX:STO) insider Kevin Gallagher sold 340,000 shares of Santos stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.93 ($4.95), for a total value of A$2,357,560.00 ($1,683,971.43).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Get Santos alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Santos’s payout ratio is presently -58.48%.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.