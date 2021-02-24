Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 161,895 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 90,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $128.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.25%.
About Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)
Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.
