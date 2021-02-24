KeyCorp Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $134.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $131.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

