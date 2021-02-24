KeyCorp Increases Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $92.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.12.

LSI stock opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

