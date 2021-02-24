Keyera (KEY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Keyera (TSE: KEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/17/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Keyera had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$29.00.

2/12/2021 – Keyera was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Keyera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2021 – Keyera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

2/9/2021 – Keyera was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$24.00.

1/27/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Keyera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Keyera was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

1/7/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

KEY traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,091. Keyera Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 91.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Keyera’s payout ratio is 685.71%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

