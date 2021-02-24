Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.58% of Keysight Technologies worth $141,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8,066.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 175,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 172,950 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 291,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $944,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 228,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,153,936 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.