Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.02. 4,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,153,936. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.