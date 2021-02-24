Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.20, but opened at C$1.01. Kidoz shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 1,104 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Kidoz from C$0.94 to C$1.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Kidoz alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$132.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.