Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 223.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after buying an additional 813,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after buying an additional 703,377 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,341,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

