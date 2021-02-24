Kin (KIN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 72% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $184.44 million and $2.36 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

