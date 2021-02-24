Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches One Day Volume of $20,897.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $20,897.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00511056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00081982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.05 or 0.00482066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00073691 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

