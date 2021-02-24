Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 19,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,723. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.03.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

